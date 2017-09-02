FOOTBALL

Ellsworth/Sumner 13 at Dexter 28

Sept. 02, 2017, at 6:59 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Woman injured as massive tree crashes down on Vassalboro homeWoman injured as massive tree crashes down on Vassalboro home
  2. More than 1,000 attend vigil for Maine teen killed in crashMore than 1,000 attend vigil for Maine teen killed in crash
  3. Woman finds great-grandfather’s canoe at a yard sale nearly 30 years after his deathWoman finds great-grandfather’s canoe at a yard sale nearly 30 years after his death
  4. Maine woman’s ice cream shops use local ingredients to make exotic flavorsMaine woman’s ice cream shops use local ingredients to make exotic flavors
  5. Maine pastor, former House candidate found guilty of assaulting girlMaine pastor, former House candidate found guilty of assaulting girl