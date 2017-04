At Old Town, Hannah Sargent rapped three singles and drove in a run as Ellsworth scored three times in the top of the eighth inning to beat Old Town.

Katelynn Bagley, Katherine Hammer, Callie Hammer and Mariah Young had singles for the Eagles and Mackenzie Chipman picked up the win, She struck out six.

For the Coyotes, Olivia Albert homered, Lauren Gasaway poked three singles and Natalie St. Louis had a single.

Albert struck out 10.