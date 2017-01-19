At East Machias, Kyle Case made three 3-pointers in the third quarter en route to a game-high 18 points to lead the Knights to victory.

Yontz Sutton chipped in 14 points and Sean Seavey added 8 points and 10 rebounds for 7-4 Washington Academy.

Zachary Harris led Ellsworth (6-5) with 14 points and Bryce Harmon had 11 points.

Ellsworth: Smith 1-0-3, Taplin 4-0-10, Harris 5-0-14, Mahon 1-2-5, Harmon 4-2-11, Hamilton 2-1-5, Curtis 2-1-5, Giffin

WA: Lin 1-4-6, Seavey 4-0-8, Case 4-6-18, Tseng 1-0-3, Villone 2-2-6, Sutton 6-2-14, Su 3-0-7, Soctomah

Ells. 8 19 32 53

WA 7 19 38 62

3-pt. goals: Case 4, Tseng, Su, Harris 4, Taplin 2, Smith, Harmon, Mahon