GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ellsworth 30 at Presque Isle 41

Jan. 28, 2017, at 10:20 p.m.

At Presque Isle, Skyler Vogel tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds as Presque Isle defeated Ellsworth.

Emily Wheaton added 14 points and Emily Lagerstrom 10 for the Wildcats.

Sammy Mason paced Ellsworth with 10 points.

Ellsworth (7-8): Bagley 1-1-3, Montigny, 3-0-9, Sargent 2-0-6, Mason 3-3-10, Hammer 1-0-2, Omlor, McCullough

Presque Isle (11-4): Koch, Michaud, Wheaton 2-10-14, Skidgel, Boone, Rodriguez, Haley, Lagerstrom 3-2-10, Kingsbury 0-1-1, Vogel 7-2-16, Thompson

Ellsworth 5 13 19 30

Presque Isle 8 15 23 41

JV: Presque Isle 57-30

