BOYS BASKETBALL

Ellsworth 51 at Presque Isle 71

Jan. 28, 2017, at 5:15 p.m.

At Presque Isle, Bradley Kinney scored 20 points and Griffin Guerrette 18 to pace Presque Isle’s win.

Jacob Kinney added 12 points for the Wildcats.

Bryce Harmon paced Ellsworth with 19 points while Jackson Curtis and Zach Harris had 11 apiece.

Ellsworth: Grindle, Smith, Harris 3-4-11, Mahon 1-0-2, Griffin, Harmon 6-7-19, Folmer 0-0-3, Hamilton 2-1-5, Crawford, Curtis 4-2-11, , McCullough

Presque Isle: Guerrette 6-4-18, Rice, Ouellette, J. Kinney 3-6-12, Tompkins 0-0-3, Hudson 1-2-7, B. Kinney 8-4-20, Dumais 0-2-2, Stewart 3-3-9, Cash, Cyr

Ellsworth: 8 20 34 51

Presque Isle: 18 37 49 71

3-pt. goals: Harris, Folmer, Curtis; Guerrette 2, Tompkins, Hudson

