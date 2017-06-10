BASEBALL

Ellsworth at Old Town (Awaiting score)

June 10, 2017, at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Canadian greenhouse giant buys Maine tomato grower Backyard FarmsCanadian greenhouse giant buys Maine tomato grower Backyard Farms
  2. Single bullet killed Orrington man, 54, shot by policeSingle bullet killed Orrington man, 54, shot by police
  3. Sen. John McCain’s bizarre questioning of ComeySen. John McCain’s bizarre questioning of Comey
  4. Lewiston and Auburn have a name ready if they mergeLewiston and Auburn have a name ready if they merge
  5. UMS picks familiar face to lead, provide stability to UMaine AugustaUMS picks familiar face to lead, provide stability to UMaine Augusta