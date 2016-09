At Old Town, Sage Phillips scored five goals to help the Coyotes roll by the Eagles.

Oliviah Damboise chipped in with three goals and Maddie Hall added two goals with an assist for the Coyotes. Emily Hussey, Emma Hargreaves, and Jacey Harrison each contributed with an assist.

Hannah Sargent scored Ellsworth’s goal via a penalty kick and goalie Callie Hammer made eight saves.

Old Town’s Natalie St. Louis finished with six saves and stopped a penalty kick.