GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ellsworth 21 at Mount Desert Island 33

Jan. 04, 2017, at 9:11 p.m.

At Bar Harbor, Julia Watras posted 10 points as Mount Desert Island pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Ellsworth.

Samantha Mason paced Ellsworth with five points.

Ellsworth (2-6): Ward, Bagley 1-2-4, Montigny 2-0-4, Sargent 1-2-4, Omlor 1-0-2, Mason 1-3-5, Simons, Hammer 0-2-2, McCullough

MDI (5-2): M.Watras 1-0-2, J.Watras 1-8-10, Miller 1-1-3, Banks, Clarito 1-0-2, Good 3-1-7, Link, Candage 1-2-4, E.Watras, R.Swanson, M.Hamor 2-0-5, H. Chamberlain

Ellsworth 9 14 20 21

MDI          5 12 22 33

3-point goals: Hamor

