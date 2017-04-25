BASEBALL

Ellsworth at MDI (Awaiting score)

April 25, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Woman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from BrewerWoman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from Brewer
  2. Trump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monumentTrump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monument
  3. Lewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to ForbesLewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to Forbes
  4. Muslim Portlander says former boss taunted her with pork before firing her
  5. Lincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to PortlandLincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to Portland