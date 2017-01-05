At Bar Harbor, the Trojans outscored the Eagles 19-2 in the second quarter to build a commanding lead they would not relinquish.

Riley Swanson buried six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points to pace Mount Desert Island, while Graham Good tossed in 12 points.

Bryce Harmon led Ellsworth with 18 points, Zach Harris netted 14 and Jared Hamilton contributed 10.

Ellsworth: Devin Grindle 0-0-0, Bradley Smith 0-0-0, Dylan Taplin 1-0-2, Zach Harris 6-0-14, Trent Mahon 0-0-0, Sam Giffin 0-0-0, Bryce Harmon 5-5-18, Troy Folmer 2-0-6, Jared Hamilton 4-1-10, Connor Crawford 0-0-0, Jackson Curtis 0-0-0, Damian Carer 0-0-0, Andrew McCullough 0-0-0

MDI: Andrew Phelps 1-2-5, Gus Reeves 1-2-5, Drew Rich 1-1-3, Graham Good 5-2-12, Colby Lee 1-0-2, Aaron Snurkowski 0-1-1, Russel Kropff 3-3-10, James McConomy 0-0-0, Riley Swanson 6-4-22, Devin Parlatore 2-0-4, Drew Shea 0-0-0, Mac Shea 1-0-2, Derek Collin 1-0-2

MDI 18 37 55 68

Ellsworth 12 14 31 50

3-pt. goals: Harris 2, Harmon 3, Folmer 2, Hamilton, Phelps, Reeves, Kropff, Swanson 6