At Bangor, Matt Burnett pitched a one-hitter and Sam Horne recorded two hits and drove in two runs to lead Ellsworth by John Bapst.

Sam Giffin added two hits for the Eagles while Chris Barnes and Austin Baron each chipped in with a hit and two RBIs.

Ben Spear had the lone Bapst hit.

Ellsworth 035 002 — 10 10 1

John Bapst 000 000 — 0 1 2

Burnett and Giffin; Gagnon, Butler (5) and Southwick