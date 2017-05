At Hermon, Bre Oakes picked up the win while allowing just three hits and striking out eight to pace Hermon.

Chloe Raymond drove in two runs with a triple while Katie Windsor contributed a double and two singles for the 9-0 Hawks.

Mackenzie Chipman and Hannah Sargent both singled for 4-4 Ellsworth.

Ellsworth 000 000 1 — 1 3 1

Hermon 100 030 x –4 10 0