At Hermon, Jordan Bishop’s 24-point effort carried the Hawks to victory.

Isaac Varney tossed in 20 points for Hermon.

Dylan Taplin paced Ellsworth with 13 points and Bryce Harmon added eight.

Ellsworth: Bradley Smith, Dylan Taplin 2-3-13, Zach Harris 2-0-4, Trent Mahon, Sam Griffin 1-0-2, Bryce Harmon 3-2-8, Troy Former 2-0-6, Jared Hamilton 3-1-7, Jackson Curtis 3-0-6, Damian Carter

Hermon: Kent Johnson 0-3-3, Michael Burube, Tyler Hawes, Cody Hawes 0-1-1, Keenan Marseille 2-1-5, Isaac Varney 7-6-20, Jordan Bishop 8-8-24,Garrett Trask 1-2-4, Joel Bergeron Ellsworth 14 16 31 46

Hermon 9 24 36 57