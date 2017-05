At Blue Hill, Connor Wagstaff allowed just three hits while striking out 14 as Ellsworth prevailed.

Jack Lee, Chris Barnes, Devin Grindle and Jackson Curtis all recorded two hits for Ellsworth.

Taylor Schildroth paced George Stevens with a pair of hits.

Ellsworth 022 102 1 — 8 10 0

GSA 110 010 0 — 3 3 2

Wagstaff, Smith (6) and Giffin; Keegan, Simmons (4), Brenton (5), Cole (6) and Snow