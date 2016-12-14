BOYS BASKETBALL

Ellsworth 46 at Central 43

Dec. 14, 2016, at 9:58 p.m.

At Corinth, Bryce Harmon scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Red Devils.

Zach Harris and Jackson Curtis each added seven points for Ellsworth.

Dylan Gray scored 16 points to lead the Red Devils. Caleb Shaw added 12.

Ellsworth: D. Taplin 1-0-2, Z. Harris 3-0-7, T. Mahon 1-0-3, B. Harmon 10-0-20, T. Folmer 1-0-3, J. Hamilton 1-2-4, J. Curtis 2-3-7, B. Smith, S. Griffin

Central: A. Speed 2-0-4, C. Shaw 4-2-12, M. Ward 0-2-2, D. Ham, J. Doucette 2-0-5, D. Gray 6-2-16, E. Mailman 2-0-4, C. Boyles

Ellsworth 9 22 33 46

Central 13 26 37 43

