Singles: Alec Cyr (C) def. Arthur Jodrey (Ell) 8-5, Parker Deprey (C) def. Norman Jodrey (Ell) 8-4, Gabriel Rand (C) def. Andrew McCullough (Ell) 8-0; Doubles: Bailey Griffeth-Emerson Duplissie-Cyr (C) def. Peyton Cole-Trent Goodman (Ell) 8-2, Seth Beidelman-Aidan Plante (C) def. Cody Grover-Lucas Wheeler (Ell) 8-4