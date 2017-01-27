At Caribou, Bryce Harmon’s 25 points led Ellsworth past Caribou.

Zach Harris added 13 points for Ellsworth.

Parker Deprey had 13 points, Austin Findlen 12 points and Alex Bouchard 10 for Caribou.

Ellsworth: Harris 5-2-13, Mahon 1-0-2, Giffin 1-0-3, Harmon 10-4-25, Folmer 0-1-1, Hamilton 1-3-5, Curtis 1-0-2, Carter 2-0-4

Caribou: Bouchard 3-3-10, Burkoski, Paul 0-3-3, Hand 3-0-9, Rosado, Findlen 5-2-12, Deprey 5-2-13

Ellsworth: 8 19 34 55

Caribou: 11 20 31 47

3-pt. goals: Harris, Giffin, Harmon; Bouchard, Hand 3, Deprey