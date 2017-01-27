BOYS BASKETBALL

Ellsworth 55 at Caribou 47

Jan. 27, 2017, at 9:05 p.m.

At Caribou, Bryce Harmon’s 25 points led Ellsworth past Caribou.

Zach Harris added 13 points for Ellsworth.

Parker Deprey had 13 points, Austin Findlen 12 points and Alex Bouchard 10 for Caribou.

Ellsworth: Harris 5-2-13, Mahon 1-0-2, Giffin 1-0-3, Harmon 10-4-25, Folmer 0-1-1, Hamilton 1-3-5, Curtis 1-0-2, Carter 2-0-4

Caribou: Bouchard 3-3-10, Burkoski, Paul 0-3-3, Hand 3-0-9, Rosado, Findlen 5-2-12, Deprey 5-2-13

Ellsworth: 8 19 34 55

Caribou: 11 20 31 47

3-pt. goals: Harris, Giffin, Harmon; Bouchard, Hand 3, Deprey

