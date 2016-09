At Hampden, Edward Little (3-1-1) and Hampden Academy (2-2-1) played to a 1-1 tie after neither could score through two overtimes.

Edward Little took the lead in the first half on a breakaway goal from Lauren Berube.

Hampden would get the equalizer in the second half from Aubra Linn.

Taylor Depot had 7 saves while Hampden’s Emily Dysart came up with 2 saves.