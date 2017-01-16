At Hodgdon, Janelle Goff scored a game-high nine points and Kora Lambert grabbed 18 rebounds to go with her six points as Hodgdon beat Easton.

Taylor Desrosiers has seven points for the Hawks while Elise Allen’s six points paced Easton. Isabelle Morin and Sara Gilman had five points each for the Bears.

Easton

I. Morin 2-1-5 C. Morin 1-0-2, Allen 3-0-6, Gilman 2-0-5, Lovely, Bonner, Leach, Currier, Flewelling

Hodgdon

Desrosiers 1-5-7, Russell 1-0-2, Howell 0-2-2, Goff 3-3-9, Lambert 2-2-6, Heath

Easton 7 7 12 18

Hodgdon 13 18 18 26

3-pt. goals: Gilman