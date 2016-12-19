At Washburn, Easton pulled away for the win with a 23-7 run in the second quarter.

Noah Hanscomb hit six 3-pointers en route to 26 points while Jake Flewelling tossed in 25 points for the 4-1 Bears.

McCall Turner paced Washburn (2-2) with 16 points. Caleb Thompson added 10.

Easton: Currier, Ko. Kinney, M. Brown 0-2-2, Ke. Kinney, Sotomayer 3-0-8, Lacroix, H. Brown 4-1-9, Hanscomb 10-0-26, Doody 0-1-1, West 1-1-3, Flewelling 12-1-25, Mazerolle.

Washburn: Tracy 1-0-3, Van Trump 0-1-1, White, Hewitt, Q. Thompson 3-0-7, Turner 6-4-16, C. Thompson 3-4-10, Roix 4-0-8, McLaughlin.

Easton 16 39 57 74

Washburn 13 20 31 45

3 pt. goals: Sotomayor 2, Hanscom 6; Tracy, Q. Thompson.