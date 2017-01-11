At Dyer Brook, three Warriors scored in double figures as they remained undefeated.

Kacy Daggett netted 12 points, Sydney Brewer 11 and Makaelyn Porter 10 for Southern Aroostook.

Isabelle Morin paced Easton with 13 points.

Easton 11 23 31 36

SAHS 14 27 37 46

Easton: Bonner 3-0-8, Leach 1-0-2, Currier,I Morin 6-1-13, C Morin, Allen 4-0-9, Lovely 1-2-4, Flewelling

SAHS: Morales, Vining 2-1-6, Porter 4-2-10, Daggett 5-2-6, Landry, Brewer 4-3-11, Slauenwhite 2-0-6, Cummings 0-1-1

3-point goals: Allen, Bonner 2; Vining, Slauenwhite 2