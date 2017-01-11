GIRLS BASKETBALL

Easton 36 at Southern Aroostook 46

Jan. 11, 2017, at 8:50 p.m.

At Dyer Brook, three Warriors scored in double figures as they remained undefeated.

Kacy Daggett netted 12 points, Sydney Brewer 11 and  Makaelyn Porter 10 for Southern Aroostook.

Isabelle Morin paced Easton with 13 points.

Easton 11 23 31 36

SAHS 14 27 37 46

Easton: Bonner 3-0-8, Leach 1-0-2, Currier,I Morin 6-1-13, C Morin, Allen 4-0-9, Lovely 1-2-4, Flewelling

SAHS: Morales, Vining 2-1-6, Porter 4-2-10, Daggett 5-2-6, Landry, Brewer 4-3-11, Slauenwhite 2-0-6, Cummings 0-1-1

3-point goals: Allen, Bonner 2; Vining, Slauenwhite 2

View stories by school

  1. Group says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off boardGroup says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off board
  2. Ellsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxesEllsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxes
  3. Mary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4MMary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4M
  4. Search continues for missing Bangor man considered ‘despondent,’ detectives saySearch continues for missing Bangor man considered ‘despondent,’ detectives say
  5. New ‘inspired bistro’ in Bangor features dishes that are treat for palate and eyesNew ‘inspired bistro’ in Bangor features dishes that are treat for palate and eyes