BOYS BASKETBALL

Easton 65 at Southern Aroostook 74

Jan. 05, 2017, at 8:58 p.m.

At Dyer Brook, Nolan Altvater poured in 33 points to power the Southern Aroostook Warriors by the Bers.

Jackson Mathers chipped in with 21 points for the Warriors.

Jordan White paced Easton with 24 points, Jake Flewelling added 16 and Noah Hanscomb put in 12.

Southern Aroostook: Altvater 13-7-33, Mathers 8-3-21, Batchelder 4-0-8, Burpee 3-0-6, Lillis 2-0-4, Morales 1-0-2

Easton: White 9-5-24, Flewelling 7-1-16, Hanscomb 5-0-12, Brown 2-1-5, Sotomayer 1-1-4, Brown 1-0-2, Coy 1-0-2

Easton 19-35-48-65

So. Aroostook 18-36-54-74

3-pt. goals: Hanscomb 2, White, Sotomayer, Flewelling; Mathers 2

