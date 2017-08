At Madawaska on Friday, Hannah Nadeau recorded six goals and Jenna Dugal chipped in with three as the Owls rolled by the Bears in a mutual season-opener.

Riley Lausier, Emily Boucher, Brianne Thibeault, Dakota Cyr and Grace Hebert added single goals. Kasie Blanchette led the team in assists with three.

Isabelle Morin scored two goals for Easton.

Easton goalkeeper Dolany Leach made 10 saves on 41 shots while Madawaska’s Cassidy Beaulieu finished with six saves on eight shots.