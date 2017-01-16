At Hodgdon, Daden Palmer’s free throw with two seconds remaining lifted Hodgdon to the win.

Palmer finished with 23 points for the 9-4 Hawks while Kevin McAfee added 14.

Jordan White had 20 points for 7-5 Easton while Jake Flewelling scored 18.

Easton 4 15 36 56

Hodgdon 12 24 44 57

Easton: White 8-4-20, Flewelling 8-1-18, H. Brown 3-0-6, Coy 2-2-6, Sotomayor 1-1-3, Hanscomb 1-0-3

Hodgdon: D. Palmer 9-3-23, McAfee 7-0-14, Foster 3-0-6, Merritt 2-0-6, Buzzell 2-0-4, Nash 1-0-2, Oliver 1-0-2, A. Tuttle, J. Palmer

3-point goals: Hanscomb, Flewelling; D. Palmer, Merritt

JV: Easton 41-27