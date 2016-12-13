BOYS BASKETBALL

Easton 45 at Fort Fairfield 49

Dec. 13, 2016, at 9:39 p.m.

At Fort Fairfield, Isaac Cyr netted 17 points to lead the Tigers past the Bears.

Chris Giberson added 15 points and Carter Bruce 10 for Fort Fairfield.

Jake Flewelling had a game-high 25 points for Easton.

Easton           7 24 32 45

Ft. Fairfield 10 25 35 49

Easton: H. Brown 2-0-5, Doody 6-1-13, Flewelling 10-2-25, Coy 1-0-2

Fort Fairfield: Cyr 7-1-17, Giberson 7-1-15, Kinney 2-0-4, Bernard 1-0-2, Harvey 0-1-1, Bruce 4-0-10

3-pt goals: Brown, Flewelling 3; Cyr 2, Bruce 2

