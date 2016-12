At Fort Fairfield, Sara Gilman went 12-12 from the foul line and scored a game high 18 points to lead Easton past Fort Fairfield.

Elise Allen added eight points for the 2-0 Bears.

Cammi King-Demerchant had 10 points for 0-2 Fort Fairfield.

Ft. Fairfield 8 10 22 29

Easton 10 15 27 41

3-pt goals: Edgecomb, Tisdale, King-Demerchant 2