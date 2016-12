At Ashland, Elise Allen netted 15 points as the Easton Bears defeated Ashland.

Hannah Stratton’s eight points led Ashland.

Easton

Bonner 1-2-4, C. Morin 3-0-6, Allen 7-1-15, Lovely 0-1-1, Gilman 3-0-6, Leach, Currier, I. Morin, Ferris, Flewelling

Ashland

Doughty 3-0-6, Stratton 4-0-8, Tardie 2-0-4, Cote 2-0-4, Stoltz 1-0-2, Driscoll, Michalka

Ashland 6 10 18 24

Easton 4 16 22 32