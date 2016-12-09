At Ashland, Jake Flewelling netted 25 points to lead Easton over Ashland.

Jordan Doody had 22 points for the Bears.

Bailey Clark scored 11 points and Kyle Beaulier 10 for Ashland.

Easton: Currier, Kinney, Sotomayor 2-0-5, Lacroix, Brown 2-0-4, Haney, Hanscomb 2-0-4, Doody 9-4-22, West, Flewelling 9-6-25, Coy 1-0-2, Mazerolle 1-0-2

Ashland: Doughty 1-0-3, Haley 1-1-3, McIntyre, Cook, Berry 1-0-2, Craig 0-2-2, Clark 3-5-11, Deabay, Beaulier 3-4-10, Wortman 3-0-7, Deabay 1-0-2, Rylee, Albert 1-0-3, Perreault, Bellanceau 2-1-5

3-pt. goals: Sotomayor, Flewelling; Doughty, Wortman, Albert

Easton 21 42 56 64

Ashland 11 26 34 48