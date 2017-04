At Eastport, Holly Preston threw a one-hitter to lead Shead past East Grand/Greater Houlton Christian Academy.

Halle Sullivan paced the Tigerettes with a double and two RBIs and Preston singled twice and drove in two runs.

Mallory Gilman singled for the Vikings.

East Grand 103 00 1 — 5 1 4

Shead 012 22(10) — 17 6 3