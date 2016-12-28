At Woodland, Riley Russell tallied 24 points and nine rebounds as Woodland defeated East Grand of Danforth.

Chris Plissey added 12 points for the Dragons.

Thomas Gilman paced East Grand with 15 points.

East Grand: McEwen 3-0-6, Gilman 6-3-15, Potter 4-0-8, Stoddard 1-0-2, Farley 1-0-2, Oliver, Frye

Woodland: Miller 4-1-9, Plissey 5-0-12, Hayward 3-1-7, Phelps 1-0-2, Gardner 2-1-6, Moody 1-0-2, Harriman 1-0-2, Russell 9-2-24, Moreside

East Grand 02 13 23 33

Woodland 20 36 50 64

3-Pt Goals: Plissey (2), Gardner, Russell (4)