At Baileyville, Jennie Cox led the Dragons to victory with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Shawna Monk also had a double-double for Woodland with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Haleigh Shay paced East Grand of Danforth with 16 points. Mallory Gilman chipped in 8 points.

East Grand: 3 12 21 29

Woodland: 12 27 30 42

Woodland: Russel 1-0-2; Cox 7-2-18; Smith 2-2-6; Beers 2-0-4; Cook 1-0-2; Monk 3-4-10

East Grand: Shay 7-1-16; Stoddard 0-1-1; Gilman 4-0-8; Cowger 2-0-4

3-point goals: Shay; Cox 2