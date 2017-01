At St. Agatha, Kodey Cyr’s 25-point effort led Wisdom past East Grand of Danforth.

Jack Guerrette netted 20 points and Adam Pelletier 17 for the 6-3 Pioneers.

Philip Farley paced 1-11 East Grand with 15 points.

East Grand 11 20 34 46

Wisdom 11 33 48 66

3-pt. goals: A. Pelletier 2, J. Guerrette.