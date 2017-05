At Washburn, junior pitcher Hayliegh Shay took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up a hit to Maggie Castonguay while finishing with 14 strikeouts in seven innings.

She aided her own cause with three hits while Mallory Gilman chipped in with three and Jennifer Crone had two.

Washburn’s Kassandra Farley smashed a triple and scored on an error.