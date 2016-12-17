At Van Buren, Sarah Stoddard netted 18 points to lead East Grand of Danforth past Van Buren.
Mallory Gilman added 13 points for the Vikings.
Leah Gendreau paced Van Buren with 12 points.
East Grand(1-0) 8 15 24 35
Van Buren(0-2) 2 6 13 17
East Grand: Shay:0-1-1; Stoddard:8-2-18; Gilman:6-1-13; Napoli; Oliver:1-0-3; Dube; Simon; Cowger
Van Buren:A.Nicknair:0-1-1; Li.Gendreau:1-0-2; Johnston; LaJoie; E.Nicknair; Morrow:1-0-2; Soucy; Bresett; Gendreau:6-0-12; Roy; LaPlante