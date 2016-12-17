GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Grand 35 at Van Buren 17

Dec. 17, 2016, at 4:07 p.m.

At Van Buren, Sarah Stoddard netted 18 points to lead East Grand of Danforth past Van Buren.

Mallory Gilman added 13 points for the Vikings.

Leah Gendreau paced Van Buren with 12 points.

East Grand(1-0) 8 15 24 35

Story continues below advertisement.

Van Buren(0-2) 2 6 13 17

East Grand: Shay:0-1-1; Stoddard:8-2-18; Gilman:6-1-13; Napoli; Oliver:1-0-3; Dube; Simon; Cowger

Van Buren:A.Nicknair:0-1-1; Li.Gendreau:1-0-2; Johnston; LaJoie; E.Nicknair; Morrow:1-0-2; Soucy; Bresett; Gendreau:6-0-12; Roy; LaPlante

View stories by school

  1. Dangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outagesDangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outages
  2. Maine doctor hopes to lay to rest the brother he reported to the FBIMaine doctor hopes to lay to rest the brother he reported to the FBI
  3. Maine Yankee fallout: A town’s turmoil, 20 years in the makingMaine Yankee fallout: A town’s turmoil, 20 years in the making
  4. Driver who hit man playing Pokemon Go gets 60 daysDriver who hit man playing Pokemon Go gets 60 days
  5. Jury awards woman $15,000 over violation of family leave law