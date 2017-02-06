GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Grand 31 at Southern Aroostook 64

Feb. 06, 2017, at 8:29 p.m.

At Dyer Brook, Southern Aroostook got off to a 22-2 run in the first period and never looked back .

Sydney Brewer scored 22 points for the 16-1 Warriors. Makaelyn Porter and Kacy Daggett chipped in with 12 and 13 respectively.

Sarah Stoddard led the 10-8 Vikings of Danforth with 13 points.

East Grand 4 15 24 31

So. Aroostook 22 43 53 64

East Grand: Shay 3-0-6, Stoddard 3-7-13, Gilman 2-0-4, Napoli 1-0-2, Dube, Simen, Cowger 0-2-2, Lindsay 2-0-4

Southern Aroostook: Morales 0-2-2, Vining 3-3-9, Porter 5-1-13, Daggett 6-0-12, Vose, Landry, Brewer 9-4-22, Slauenwhite, Mathers 2-0-4, Cummings 1-0-2

3-point goals: Porter 2, Slauenwhite 2

