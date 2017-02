At Dyer Brook, Jackson Mathers hit four 3-pointers en route to 22 points as the Warriors rolled.

Nolan Altvater tallied 20 points and Garrett Siltz 10 for Southern Aroostook.

Matthew Potter tallied 13 points and Wyatt Oliver 12 for East Grand of Danforth.

East Grand: Potter 6-1-13, Oliver 4-4-12, Farley 3-0-6, Jones 2-0-5, Stoddard 2-1-5, Gilman 2-0-4, Shay 1-0-2

Southern Aroostook: Mathers 8-2-22, Altvater 10-0-20, Siltz 4-0-10, Batchelder 3-0-7, Morales 3-0-6, Rackliff 1-3-5, Lillis 2-0-4, Morales 1-1-3, Burpee 1-0-3, Brooks 1-0-2

East Grand: 9 19 29 47

Southern Aroostook: 22 53 71 82

3-point goals: Jones; Mathers 4, Siltz 2, Batchelder, Burpee