At Dyer Brook, Kylie Vining struck out 15 batters and didn’t issue a walk to propel Southern Aroostook by East Grand of Danforth.

Vining aided her cause with a grand slam and solo blast. Makaelyn Porter chipped in with two singles and a double four two RBI. Katie Stevens contributed three singles.

Hayliegh Shay doubled, singled and drove in a run for East Grand while Jennifer Crone chipped in with a single and RBI.