At Eastport, Holly Preston recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists as Shead defeated East Grand of Danforth.

Cassidy Wilder tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigerettes.

Haleigh Shag had 16 points and Sarah Stoddard 14 for East Grand.

East Grand: Shag 7-0-16; Stoddard 5-4-14; Gilman 1-0-2; Couger 2-0-4

Shead: Preston 7-6-20; Lawrence 1-0-2; Greenlaw 4-0-8; Mitchell 3-1-9; Wilder 5-0-10

East Grand 6 13 26 36

Shead 10 24 32 49

3-Pt Goals: Shag 2; Mitchell 2