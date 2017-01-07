At Machias, James Mersereau scored 14 points to lead Machias past Easet Grand of Danforth.

John Massaad tallied nine points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jacob Godfrey had 11 rebounds.

Phillip Ferley paced East Grand with 12 points.

East Grand: Ferley 5-1-12, McEwen 3-0-6, Cilman 0-4-4, Potter 0-2-2

Machias: Mersereau 6-2-14, Massaad 4-0-9, Grant 3-0-7, Albert 2-2-7, Godfrey 2-1-5, Hanscom 1-2-5, Wentzell 2-0-4, Eaton 1-0-3, Anthony 1-0-2

East Grand 5 10 18 24

Machias 12 30 44

3-pt. goals: Hanscom, Grant, Albert, Eaton, Massaad, Ferley