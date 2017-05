At Hodgdon, Andrew Tuttle tallied an RBI double, RBI single and scored two runs to lead Hodgdon’s win.

Wyatt Foster singled, scored a run and drove in three runs for the Hawks.

Trevor Noyes singled twice and scored a run for East Grand of Danforth.

East Grand 100 120 0 — 4

Hodgdon 120 400 x — 7