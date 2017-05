At Hodgdon, Ben Tuttle homered and doubled three times and scored four runs as Hodgdon rolled past East Grand of Danforth.

Wyatt Foster hit two doubles, a single, drove in four runs and scored three more for the Hawks.

Peter Apgar paced East Grand with three singles and two runs.

East Grand 211 20 — 6

Hodgdon 880 81 — 25

W. Foster, J. Foster, E. Henderson, A. Tuttle, and Horton; Gilman, Farley, Noyes, and Noyes, Apgar.