At Hodgdon, Sydney Howell recorded 20 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Hawks past East Grand of Danforth.

Taylor Desrosiers blocked seven shots and had five steals for Hodgdon.

Sarah Stoddard paced East Grand with 13 points.

East Grand: Shay 0-2-2, Gillman 1-2-4, Stoddard 4-5-13, Napoli, Simon, Cowger, Lindsey

Hodgdon: Desrosiers 1-1-3, McGillicuddy 2-2-6, Russell 0-1-1, Howell 2-5-9, Heath 1-0-2, Goff 2-1-5, Lambert 2-0-4, Hutchinson, Drew

East Grand 1 6 13 19

Hodgdon 2 13 24 30