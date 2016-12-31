At Ashland, Kyle Beaulier scored seven of his game-high 12 points from the foul line to help the Hornets beat the Vikings.

Lucas Craig scored 10 points for the winners.

Thomas Gilman paced East Grand of Danforth with 10 points and Brady McEwen tallied eight points.

East Grand: Oliver 3-0-6, McEwen 4-0-8, Jones , Gilman 4-2-10, Potter 1-1-3, Stoddard, Frye, Farley 1-4-6

Ashland: Haley 1-0-3, Craig 4-2-10, Clark 2-1-5, Beaulier 3-7-12, Wortman, Deabay , Albert 1-0-3, Bellanceau 1-2-4

E. Grand 7 21 28 33

Ashland 9 19 29 38

3-pt. goals: Haley, Albert