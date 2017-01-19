At Machias, Jacob Godfrey led the way with 16 points to pace the Bulldogs past the Mariners.

James Mersereau tossed in 12 points and Jordan Grant scored 10 for Machias.

Ethan Bates-Cole and Ethan Shepard netted 10 points each to lead Deer Isle-Stonington, while Mason Oliver posted nine points.

Deer Isle-Stonington: Bates-Cole 3-2-10, Shepard 4-1-10, Oliver 4-0-9, Bates, Cochrane, Snow, Winchester, Perez

Machias: Godfrey 8-0-16, J. Mersereau 4-4-12, Grant 4-0-10, Anthony 4-0-8, Massaad 3-0-6, Marotta 2-0-4, A. Wentzell 1-0-3, Johnson 1-0-2, Holland 1-0-2, M. Mersereau 0-1-1, T. Wentzell 0-1-1, Eaton, Hanscom, Albert, Dray

DIS 5 10 19 29

Machias 14 26 56 65

3-pt goals: Grant 2, Bates-Cole 2, A. Wentzell, Shepard, Oliver

Godfrey 15 rebounds

Grant 5 steals

Mark Anthony 8 rebounds