At Dyer Brook, Hunter Lawlor’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth propelled the seventh-ranked Warriors past No. 10 Deer Isle-Stonington.

Lawlor singled five times and drove in three runs for Southern Aroostook. Luis Morales connected for three singles and Nolan Altvater a double and two singles.

Ethan Shepard had two singles and two RBIs for the Mariners.