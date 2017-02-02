At Blue Hill, Taylor Schildroth netted 24 points to lead the Eagles past the Mariners.

Max Mattson contributed 12 points for George Stevens.

Mason Oliver paced Deer Isle-Stonington with eight points.

Deer Isle (5-13) 8 13 23 31

GSA (16-0) 19 31 52 60

Deer Isle-Stonington: Bates 1-0-2, Bates-Cole 2-0-4, Shepard 2-3-7, Gillen 1-0-2, Snow 1-0-2, Winchester 2-0-4, Rice 1-0-2, Oliver 4-0-8, Cochrane, Haskell.

GSA: Cole 0-1-1, Wang 2-0-5, Slayton 1-0-2, Schildroth 9-5-24, M. Mattson 5-2-12, Dannenberg 2-0-4, Zentz 2-0-4, Chase 2-1-6, Simmons 1-0-2, C. Mattson, Mote, McKenney.

3-Point Goals: Wang, Schildroth, Chase