At Howland, Brayden Miller went off for 22 points as the visiting Tigers defeated the Howlers.

Josh Simcock buried three 3-pointers for nine points for 8-3 Dexter.

Grant Kidon led 3-7 Penobscot Valley with 15 points.

Dexter: Strauch 2-0-4, Pillsbury, Campbell 1-1-3, Perkins, Simcock 3-0-9, Miller 9-4-22, White 2-1-5, Hanscome, Bickford 2-0-5, Richards

PVHS: Wood 2-0-4, Thompson, Dube, Lindsay, Kidon 6-2-15, Littlefield 0-2-2, McKechnie 2-0-4, Harding, Folster, Carter 1-0-3, Blish 1-0-3, Farley

Dexter 20 33 44 48

PVHS 4 19 27 31

3-pt. goals: Simcock 3, Bickford; Kidon, Carter, Blish