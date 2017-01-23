At Guilford, Piscataquis Community High School’s Bryce Gilbert sank two free throws with 6.6 seconds left to complete a fourth quarter comeback that erased a 10-point deficit.

Gilbert led the 5-6 Pirates with 18 points and Damyan True added eight.

For the 8- 4 Dexter Tigers, Zach White led the way with 11 points and Jason Campbell had eight.

Dexter

Strauch 2-0-5, Campbell 2-4-8, Perkins, Simcock, Miller 3-1-7, White 4-3-11,, Bickford 3-0-7.

PCHS

Cooley 1-0-3, Kane 2-2-7, Drew, Gilbert 8-2-16, True 1-6-8, White 1-2-4, Kimball, G.

Dexter 5 16 32 38

PCHS 8 12 22 40

3-pt. goals: Strauch, Bickford; Cooley, Kane