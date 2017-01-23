BOYS BASKETBALL

Dexter H.S. 38 at Piscataquis 40

Jan. 23, 2017, at 9:18 p.m.

At Guilford, Piscataquis Community High School’s Bryce Gilbert sank two free throws with 6.6 seconds left to complete a fourth quarter comeback that erased a 10-point deficit.

 

Gilbert led the 5-6 Pirates with 18 points and Damyan True added eight.

For the 8- 4 Dexter Tigers, Zach White led the way with 11 points and Jason Campbell had eight.

Dexter

Strauch 2-0-5, Campbell 2-4-8, Perkins, Simcock, Miller 3-1-7, White 4-3-11,, Bickford 3-0-7.

PCHS

Cooley 1-0-3, Kane 2-2-7, Drew, Gilbert 8-2-16, True 1-6-8, White 1-2-4, Kimball, G.

Dexter 5 16 32 38

PCHS 8 12 22 40

3-pt. goals: Strauch, Bickford; Cooley, Kane

View stories by school

  1. ‘Having an interstate go right over you is going to be horrible’‘Having an interstate go right over you is going to be horrible’
  2. Waldoboro man dies after exchanging gunfire with policeWaldoboro man dies after exchanging gunfire with police
  3. A snowy, icy nor’easter bears down on MaineA snowy, icy nor’easter bears down on Maine
  4. Cancer claims life of renowned Passamaquoddy birch bark canoe makerCancer claims life of renowned Passamaquoddy birch bark canoe maker
  5. Two die in crash on Route 1 in Woolwich