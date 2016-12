At Guilford, Erin Speed netted 15 points, including a 5-for-6 performance from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help the Pirates hold off Dexter.

Sara Almirante scored 11 points and Alivia Hunt grabbed 11 rebounds for Piscataquis.

Megan Peach paced Dexter with 15 points.

Dexter: Pratt, Batron, Herrick 1-0-3, K. Webber, Reynolds, Deering, Peach 6-2-15, A. Webber 3-0-8, Cunningham 0-1-1

PCHS: Speed 2-9-15, Harris, Hunt 2-1-5, Lemieux 1-0-3, Almirante 4-2-11

Dexter 3 10 13 27

PCHS 5 16 22 34