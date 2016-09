At Guilford, Matt Richards and Ethan Boutilier each recorded a goal and assist to pace Dexter to the win.

George Lewis also had a goal for the Tigers (1-8).

Damyan True scored the lone goal for Piscataquis (3-6) on an assist from Bryce Gilbert.

PCHS goalie Sean Kimball made 11 saves on 17 shots. Dexter goalie Matt Hanscome had 16 saves on 20 shots.